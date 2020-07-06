NFL Rookie WR Calls Philadelphia A “Dirty ***, Trash ***” City

Philadelphia Eagles fans usually don’t need to be encouraged to boo opposing players, but the boos might be extra loud for Denzel Mims when he comes to town.

The New York Jets rookie wide receiver was not a fan of the City of Brotherly Love when he visited before the NFL Draft. It doesn’t look like his thoughts on Philly have changed since then, either.

Mims allegedly took some shots at Philadelphia during a video stream over the weekend.

“I didn’t like that dirty a–, trash a– city,” Mims allegedly said on a video game stream.

#Jets rookie WR Denzel Mims on his pre-draft interview with the #Eagles : “I didn’t like that dirty a**, trash a** city.” (Video : phillybirdsonly IG) pic.twitter.com/Cws1KUtMk1 — JPA (@jpafootball) July 5, 2020

Mims, a Texas native, was a second-round pick by the New York Jets. He starred collegiately at Baylor, where he was a first-team All-Big 12 player in 2019.

This is not the first time Mims has apparently taken a shot at Philadelphia, either.

Mims said he did not like the city as a whole back in April.

“I was very scared. I wasn’t familiar with the whole city, there was a lot going on. You see a lot of people that look scary,” Mims said. “I had a bad experience going up there the first time.”

Denzel Mims’ comments on when he visited Philadelphia🥴…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tFvqsMN6f1 — Luke Stansfield (@luke_stans) April 18, 2020

The Jets and the Eagles are scheduled to play in Philadelphia in the preseason, but it’s unclear if that game will happen – or if fans will be allowed in the stands.

One thing is clear: At some point, Philadelphia fans will find a way to boo Denzel Mims.