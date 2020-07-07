The Spun

Look: DeSean Jackson Working Out With Eagles Teammate Today

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson before a game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles has been called into question, following his anti-Semitic social media posts on Monday night. Today, the embattled wide receiver was spotted working out with one of the Eagles teammates.

NBC Sports’ John Clark shared a video from running back Miles Sanders, who was with D-Jax today. He says that Jackson has spoken to general manager Howie Roseman “a lot” during the day. He’ll also be speaking to owner Jeff Lurie.

On Monday night, Jackson shared a set of extremely anti-Semitic quotes. They were attributed to Adolf Hitler, something that appears to be false, but in any case, the sentiments expressed are extremely troubling. The Eagles and the NFL have both condemned the messages.

Jackson released an apology this afternoon. “I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” the veteran wide receiver said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

Miles’ video, which clearly shows DeSean Jackson, was tagged from Tampa, Florida. Others are present as well, though it is unclear how big these workouts were or if other Eagles are involved.

One has to imagine there will be some form of discipline for Jackson in this situation. If so, it will come from the Eagles, and not the NFL.

We’ll have more as it comes out about this tough situation.

