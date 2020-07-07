Look: DeSean Jackson Working Out With Eagles Teammate Today

DeSean Jackson’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles has been called into question, following his anti-Semitic social media posts on Monday night. Today, the embattled wide receiver was spotted working out with one of the Eagles teammates.

NBC Sports’ John Clark shared a video from running back Miles Sanders, who was with D-Jax today. He says that Jackson has spoken to general manager Howie Roseman “a lot” during the day. He’ll also be speaking to owner Jeff Lurie.

On Monday night, Jackson shared a set of extremely anti-Semitic quotes. They were attributed to Adolf Hitler, something that appears to be false, but in any case, the sentiments expressed are extremely troubling. The Eagles and the NFL have both condemned the messages.

Jackson released an apology this afternoon. “I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” the veteran wide receiver said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

Miles Sanders is working out with DeSean Jackson in Tampa as DeSean apologizes for posting a Hitler quote I’m told DeSean has spoken with Howie Roseman a lot today and will be speaking with Jeff Lurie#Eagles

🎥 @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/gN0l8D6R6r — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 7, 2020

Miles’ video, which clearly shows DeSean Jackson, was tagged from Tampa, Florida. Others are present as well, though it is unclear how big these workouts were or if other Eagles are involved.

One has to imagine there will be some form of discipline for Jackson in this situation. If so, it will come from the Eagles, and not the NFL.

We’ll have more as it comes out about this tough situation.

[John Clark]