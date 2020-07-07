NFL Insider Has Details On The DeSean Jackson Situation

DeSean Jackson is in the middle of a firestorm after making a series of anti-Semitic posts to Instagram on Monday night. As you can imagine, many are hoping that the Philadelphia Eagles will take action against the wide receiver as a result.

Jackson posted a passage from a book to Instagram, accusing the Jewish people of trying to “extort” America. The quote was attributed to Adolf Hitler, though it immediately seemed unlikely that he actually said it. Independent sports writer Shane Ryan got into the actual source of the quote here.

He initially walked back the post, and then put it back up, with some of it crossed out on Instagram. This morning, the Eagles put out a statement excoriating Jackson for the posts, calling them “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.” The NFL has followed with its own statement.

The situation has drawn some comparisons to the Riley Cooper situation from back in 2013. Back then, the white Eagles receiver was fined, but not suspended, after he used racial slurs during a country music concert. Ahead of the next season, they signed him to a lengthy extension. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says that, like the Cooper situation, discipline for Jackson will be up to the team and not the league.

Any discipline for DeSean Jackson would be a club matter, not an NFL matter. The same applied in 2013, when another #Eagles receiver, Riley Cooper, was fined by the club for using a racial slur. https://t.co/pLsd21cOGW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

Shortly after the Eagles statement, Jackson put up a new apology for the situation. His explanation is a quizzical one at best: “I post a lot of things that are sent to me.”

“I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying,” DeSean Jackson continued. “Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

He hasn’t really displayed an understanding that the content of the passage he shared, whether it was actually from Hitler or anyone else, is deeply anti-Semitic. Hopefully, this can be turned into a teachable moment, assuming Jackson is retained by the team.