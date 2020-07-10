Philadelphia Eagles Release New Statement About DeSean Jackson, Confirm He’s Been Penalized

DeSean Jackson will remain with the Philadelphia Eagles, as long as he “commits to supporting his words with actions,” the team said in a new release. It is the latest update from the team, after Jackson’s anti-Semitic Instagram posts earlier this week.

Jackson posted deeply anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on Monday night. He deleted and the reposted part of the quote, before apologizing after the situation became very public on Tuesday. “Regardless of his intentions the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling,” the team said in its initial statement.

Jackson has reportedly taken some steps to try and rectify the situation. He’s spoken with Jewish leaders, including a Holocaust survivor and a group dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism today, according to Adam Schefter. Hopefully those steps continue.

Moments ago, the Eagles confirmed that Jackson has been penalized for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The team hasn’t gone into detail about what that entails, though some kind of fine is a safe bet. The Eagles also detailed some next steps for the wide receiver.

“We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done,” the Eagles statement reads. “We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us.”

“We must continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism.”

We’ll have more as it is released about this DeSean Jackson controversy.

[Philadelphia Eagles]