DeSean Jackson Has Suggestion For NFL Games Without Fans

It looks like we will have a 2020 NFL season, but there’s a chance it occurs without fans at all. At the very least, fan attendance will likely be limited in some way.

Playing in empty stadiums will be weird for all players. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson addressed the possibility in an appearance on teammate Lane Johnson’s “Outside The Lane” YouTube series last week.

After Johnson asked about playing without fans, Jackson said he can’t recall ever doing it before, even going back to Pop Warner. He also predicted it will be a “culture shock.”

It was at this point that Johnson suggested mic’ing up players so fans could hear the on-field conversations. Jackson is in support of this idea.

“It’s going to get crazy,” Jackson said. “I think they should [mic guys up]. I think they should give fans the insight to see what really goes on in between the white lines. It gets crazy. “I know in the trenches it gets crazy, and I know on the outside it gets crazy too — the conversations we have going back and forth.”

If we were to guess, it is unlikely the NFL would sign off on this idea. Those on-field conversations Jackson is referencing are raw and can get pretty NSFW.

It would be entertaining for fans to hear some of the unfiltered stuff from players and coaches, but it’s likely that the league would want to censor things a bit.

[ CBS Sports ]