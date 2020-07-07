Philadelphia Eagles Release Statement On DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles have released a statement, after wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted anti-Semitic content on his Instagram page on Monday night. The franchise calls the posts “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.

Jackson shared quotes that were attributed to Adolf Hitler, though they appear to be very fake. In any event, the quotes themselves are awful, accusing Jewish people of trying to “extort America.” He eventually deleted the first post, shared some platitude about how his post was taken the wrong way, and then went on to repost part of the same quote again.

The Eagles hadn’t commented until moments ago. Former Eagles president Joe Banner, who was with the franchise when Jackson was in his first go-around with the team, was outraged though. He said that if a white player had similar comments about African Americans, the team would have quick discussions about whether they should cut him.

We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect,” the Eagles said in their statement. “We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

The 33-year old wide receiver rejoined the Eagles last season. He was drafted by the team in 2008, and played his first six seasons in Philadelphia. The team brought him back in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2019 offseason.

Per Spotrac, DeSean Jackson is entering the second year of a three-year, $27.9 million contract with Philadelphia, which will pay him a total of over $8.6 million in 2020.

Following the Eagles’ statement, Jackson has attempted to explain himself via Instagram.

I’m not sure how effective “I post a lot of things that are sent to me…I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying,” is as an excuse, but we’ll find out.