A former Philadelphia Eagles team president has commented on the troubling social media activity by wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson, 33, posted anti-Semitic messages on his Instagram Story on Monday. He attributed the messages to Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver featured a quote, which he attributed to Hitler, saying: “[white Jews] will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

According to ESPN, Jackson also shared two posts “expressing admiration for Farrakhan, whom the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have identified as anti-Semitic.”

Joe Banner, the Philadelphia Eagles team president when Jackson was drafted, posted the following comment on Twitter.

“If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible,” Banner wrote on Twitter.

Banner, 67, was the Eagles’ team president from 1995-2012. He was the team’s president when Jackson was drafted out of California with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Banner has since worked for the Browns and the Falcons, but has been out of the league since 2015.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have yet to officially comment on Jackson’s posts.

Jackson, a California native, says he has no hate toward the Jewish community.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” Jackson posted on his Instagram Story. “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality [raised fist emojis].”

Jackson, who played for the Eagles from 2008-13, returned to the franchise in 2019. He signed a three-year deal with the NFC East franchise in March.