Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Addresses Anti-Semitic Instagram Post Quoting Hitler

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is in hot water after sharing an anti-Semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler to his Instagram story. He has deleted the original post, but so far we don’t have a statement from the team itself.

The passage that Jackson shared is indefensible. The quote, purportedly made by Hitler, accuses the Jewish community of trying to “blackmail” America as they seek “world domination”. It then seeks to pit African Americans, “the real Children of Israel,” against them.

Jackson deleted the story, and tried to walk things back. “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” he followed up, along with the passage again. “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality.”

He then re-posted the middle highlighted paragraph beginning with “The will extort America,” with the rest crossed out. “This ^^^^^,” he added, once again supporting the quote. It was posted between an anti-vaccine video, and another quote about hating “no one.”

Jackson also shared posts supporting Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a history of anti-Semitic rhetoric. While the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t made a statement as a team yet, one person deeply connected with the franchise has spoken out in a major way.

Former team president Joe Banner tweeted that if a white player made similar statements about African Americans, there would “at least be a serious conversation about cutting him.”

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020

A year after Banner left the Eagles, a situation almost exactly like that played out, when wide receiver Riley Cooper was caught using racial slurs during a country music concert. He was kept on the team, and a year later, signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the team.

We’ll certainly hear more about the DeSean Jackson situation today. We’ll have more as it comes out.