Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson has found himself in quite the mess this Tuesday. He recently shared an anti-Semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story, but then took it down after receiving a ton of backlash.

The Eagles recently released a statement on Jackson, saying “We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.”

Jackson has finally commented on his offensive post. The veteran wide receiver acknowledged his mistake, apologizing to all his fans for sharing the quote.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” Jackson said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

It truly sounds like Jackson wasn’t fully aware of what he was posting. Nonetheless, Jackson should know better than to post any purported quote or message that attacks another race or religion.

Fortunately for Jackson, the former Pro Bowl wideout has the platform to incite change. He can prove to his fans that he’s for equality with his actions – as well as his words, of course.

Jackson is entering the second year of his three-year deal with the Eagles. At this time there’s no indication the front office will move on from him.