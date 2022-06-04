DeSean Jackson Has Blunt Comments About Former Eagles Teammate Donovan McNabb

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson and Donovan McNabb produced at a high level during their two years together in Philadelphia. That being said, the former Pro Bowlers had their share of differences off the field.

While on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast this week, Jackson revealed that he had a major issue with McNabb in 2009.

McNabb allegedly was against the idea of Jackson being voted to the Pro Bowl as a punt returner and wide receiver. That didn't sit well with Jackson.

"When the ballots came out and they found out that I was the first player in NFL history to get elected to start in the Pro Bowl for two positions, my starting quarterback tells Michael Vick, 'Damn, I don't think he should've got that. He shouldn't have deserved that,'" Jackson said, via TMZ. "Like, you're telling another quarterback, that your receiver - that you throw to, your receiver - that he didn't deserve that."

During the 2009 season, Jackson had 62 catches for 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned 29 punts for 441 yards and two scores.

Jackson also commented on McNabb's spending habits, saying, "He'd make you pay for everything."

Despite these remarks on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, Jackson claims he has no beef with McNabb.