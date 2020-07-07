On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued another apology for a very controversial social media post.

Jackson issued a post on Instagram that included an anti-Semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler. He eventually took the post down, but not before screenshots were taken and passed around.

The Eagles recently released a statement on Jackson, saying “We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.”

Jackson apologized initially, but felt there was something else that needed to be said. He issued another apology a few hours after the first, apologizing directly to the Jewish community.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community, Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, the Eagles organization and our fans for the insensitive and ill-informed posts that I shared on my social media. My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately that did not happen,” Jackson said in the post.

Jackson went on to say that he plans to educate himself and work with local and national organizations to be more informed moving forward.

The veteran wide receiver is in the second season of a three-year deal with the Eagles.

In his first game of the 2019 season, Jackson racked up eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He missed much of the rest of the season with an injury.