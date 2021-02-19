DeSean Jackson Sends Heartfelt Message To Eagles Fans

After two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like DeSean Jackson’s second stint with the team is officially over.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jackson made a series of posts in his Instagram story indicating that he’s a free agent. Among them was a heartfelt message to the city of Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia it’s always Love!” Jackson wrote before adding a green heart and two eagle emojis. He finishes his second stint in Philly with 23 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons.

But the move may have been a necessary one for the Eagles. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, cutting Jackson will save them over $5 million in cap space.

DeSean Jackson posts on his Instagram story that he’s looking forward to his next chapter and thanks Philadelphia. He’s in the final year of his contract and Philly would create about $5.8M with a release. pic.twitter.com/cpQASfdRxa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2021

DeSean Jackson has been one of the best deep threats in the NFL for almost his entire career. And if you don’t believe it, just ask him.

Jackson has led the NFL in yards per reception four times, most recently in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a three-time Pro Bowler with 17.4 yards per catch through his career.

Even at 34 years of age, Jackson has shown an ability to catch the deep ball if he just gets targeted. Last year Jackson had 14 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown.

He probably won’t be anyone’s No. 1 or even No. 2 receiver anymore. But if Jackson is still determined to play, he’s bound to find a home somewhere.

Where will DeSean Jackson play in 2021?