Adam Schefter Identifies Team In Best Position For Deshaun Watson Trade

Before Deshaun Watson was embroiled in his current legal situation, he was trying to force a trade from the Houston Texans. While the team was extremely reticent to consider a move, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of the teams often cited as a top option.

Most of that talk came before the 2021 NFL Draft. The Eagles had significant draft capital, including the No. 6 pick, which they eventually traded to the Miami Dolphins. The team took Alabama Heisman winner DeVonta Smith with the No. 12 pick acquired in that deal.

If Watson can get his legal situation cleared up—and that’s a massive if, with 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct—ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks Philly is still in the driver’s seat in a trade. This remains very hypothetical for the time being, but he says that taking on Watson, if he’s cleared to play, would make the Eagles an instant Super Bowl contender.

“The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any other team out there,” the NFL insider said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. “And if you put Deshaun Watson on the Philadelphia Eagles they become a Super Bowl contender right away.”

ESPN NFL Insider @AdamSchefter just joined the @975JKShow and he gave the guys a very interesting nugget involving the Eagles and the QB situationhttps://t.co/xY55j9OFlV — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) July 14, 2021

Schefter said that he’s “operating under the assumption that this will be settled,” with regards to the allegations against Watson. To this point, neither side has shown a public openness to settling the civil suit, while the Houston Police Department recently confirmed that its own investigation remains open.

If it happens though, he reminds everyone that the Eagles took a chance on Michael Vick after he served his prison term, a decision that paid off with some impressive seasons from the former Atlanta Falcons. A similar situation could play out with Watson.

“When he is deemed able to play, the Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting,” Schefter says.

If Watson is cleared to play, though, it’ll be costly. The Texans will still look for a robust package for the superstar QB.

“Remember! The start of this offseason was Deshaun Watson telling the Texans he didn’t want to be there anymore. But the Texans won’t sell him at 25-percent. They’re going to wait to get full value.”

Watson completed over 70-percent of his throws for the struggling Texans last year, tossing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

[97.5 The Fanatic]