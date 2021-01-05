Details Emerge From Carson Wentz’s Mindset This Offseason

No quarterback in the NFL had a worse 2020 season than Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles. The onetime No. 2 overall pick struggled immensely and eventually lost his starting job.

Wentz was inactive for the Eagles’ Week 17 loss to the Washington Football Team, and after the game reports emerged saying that the quarterback wants out of Philly. On Monday, Eagles GM Howie Roseman denied that the team is looking to trade Wentz at this time.

“That is not anything we are talking about right now,” Roseman said. “We are talking about a guy that’s immensely talented, has a great work ethic and doing whatever we can to put him in the best possible situation to be successful.”

According to a new Associated Press report, Wentz hasn’t given up on playing with the Eagles, but “needs time away to think about his future” and is hopeful the two sides won’t have to go their separate ways.

Take that for what it’s worth, but among humans, saying “I just need some space” usually doesn’t end with the relationship being saved.

Wentz carries a massive $33.8 dead cap hit for 2021 if the Eagles are to trade him before March 19. If they do so after that date, that figure jumps up to $43.8 million.

Should the Eagles and Wentz be unable to reconcile, an obvious potential trade destination would seem to be the Indianapolis Colts, where Wentz’s former offensive coordinator Frank Reich is the head coach.