Details Emerge From Carson Wentz’s Relationship With The Eagles

When the Philadelphia Eagles hired Nick Sirianni as their head coach, there was a widely held belief that the hire was made to placate QB Carson Wentz.

But according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the move may not ultimately make a difference in Wentz’s alleged desire to leave the team. Appearing on the SportsRadio 94WIP Morning Show on Monday, Garafolo said that Sirianni’s hire does not ensure that Wentz will be back.

Garafolo explained that there is more to Wentz’s falling out with the Eagles than his relationship with now-former head coach Doug Pederson. He said that there are “a lot of hurt feelings on his end” that could make a move inevitable.

“The short answer is no. No, but let’s see,” Garafolo said. “I mentioned this when Doug got fired and everyone said that ‘Well, means Carson Wentz is back’… No. There is more to this. This a guy who, I am told, feels a little bit off in his relationship with the entire organization. A lot of people. There are a lot of hurt feelings on his end with how this whole thing was handled. I am not saying he is justified or not justified, I’m just telling you that my understanding is it is more than just the head coach for him. There are still more conversations that need to be had. When I say Sirianni is going to talk to him, don’t forget the front office is going to talk to him and see if they can work through their feelings and work through this whole thing and see if they can get back on the same page.”

Carson Wentz's status with the #Eagles is apparently still unknown. 🧐https://t.co/ehi3tdhVZ4 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 25, 2021

The Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020 and Carson Wentz had his worst season as a pro. He was benched late in the season, and rookie Jalen Hurts performed pretty well in his absence.

A litany of related problems led to Pederson’s ousting. That move leaves the Eagles with a massive albatross in the form of Wentz’s $128 million contract around their necks.

Unless the Eagles find a team willing to take on that huge contract, they’re pretty much stuck with it.

Will Carson Wentz play for the Eagles in 2021?