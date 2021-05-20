Details Emerge From Ryan Kerrigan’s Deal With Eagles

The Washington Football Team’s all-time sack leader will spend the 2021 season with a division rival. Earlier this week, Ryan Kerrigan signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kerrigan, 32, was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Since joining the franchise in 2011, the Purdue product has racked up 454 tackles, 95.5 sacks and 26 forced fumbles.

During the 2020 season, Kerrigan had 17 tackles and 5.5 sacks. His role with the team diminished due to the emergence of Chase Young, as the veteran pass rusher only played 38 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps.

There might not be too much gas left in the tank for Kerrigan, but the Eagles aren’t taking on much risk since they’re only giving him a one-year deal. In fact, Kerrigan’s deal might be one of the biggest bargains in the NFL.

ESPN insider Field Yates shared some details regarding Kerrigan’s contract on Thursday. Philadelphia is giving the veteran edge rusher a base salary of $1.074 million with a $1.425 million signing bonus.

The Eagles added voidable years to Kerrigan’s deal to spread out his cap hit over the next few years.

Ryan Kerrigan’s deal with the Eagles includes $1.425M guaranteed (his signing bonus) and a base salary of $1.075M with additional upside. As Philly often does, it included four void years to spread the cap impact, as Kerrigan currently counts just $1.36M against the cap in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 20, 2021

On Monday, Kerrigan posted a message for Philadelphia fans.

“I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but Eagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now! LFG!!!” Kerrigan wrote on Instagram.

Kerrigan will get to face his former team twice this fall. He should receive a standing ovation when he makes his return to the nation’s capital.