Report: Details Emerging From Eagles’ Mindset With Jalen Hurts

If Carson Wentz is traded this offseason, the assumption around the NFL is that Jalen Hurts will be the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback. Though it makes all the sense in the world, that might not be true.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles aren’t completely sold on handing the keys over to Hurts.

Schefter provided some interesting details on Philadelphia’s quarterback situation during an appearance on the ‘John Kincade Show’ on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“First of all, if and when the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz like I said and like we’ve been saying they will, I don’t think they’re just set at the quarterback position,” Schefter said, via 247Sports. “Okay, it’s Jalen Hurts and we’re riding him….I still think they’ll look around. Whether that’s the draft, whether that’s a trade. We said before, they are aggressive and I think they’ll keep looking.

“Now that doesn’t mean Jalen Hurts won’t be the starting quarterback opening day. Again, once they trade Carson, Jalen Hurts obviously becomes the favorite to start opening day. But I don’t think it’s ‘hand him the job, we’re set, we’re not even looking’….That’s not the case, I don’t believe. So, we’ll see how that shakes out over time.”

The Eagles own the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making it very possible that Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Zach Wilson will be available at that spot.

Hurts, meanwhile, doesn’t seem too bothered by all of this outside noise. According to NBC’s John Clark, the former second-round pick will be working out with some of the Eagles’ receivers in Texas next month.

During his rookie season, Hurts completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 354 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

This is going to be an extremely crucial offseason for the Eagles. If they don’t fix their quarterback situation in the coming months, it could set the franchise back for years to come.