Details Emerging From Eagles’ Plans For QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a lot of criticism for drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Considering that the Eagles already have a starting QB in Carson Wentz, there’s little reason to think that we’ll see Hurts under center much in 2020 at least. But head coach Doug Pederson said after drafting Hurts that the team intends to use him a variety of different ways.

The latest reports out of Philadelphia suggest that Pederson could be deploying Hurts in a very different way. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Hurts will see the field for the Eagles in some capacity on offense. But it’s also possible that he could be used as a running back instead of a quarterback.

Garafolo addressed the Hurts-Wentz situation on NFL Network this morning:

“And, really, I do think the fact that they’re going to utilize him right now … I know we’re talking about Taysom Hill but Jalen Hurts will be in his own, unique role. He WILL be on the field this upcoming season and, the Eagles hope, for the next four years as a guy who can contribute to the offense other than a quarterback. They’re hopeful they won’t need him as a quarterback because they means Carson Wentz is healthy and on the field.” “And just in talking to one Eagles source, he said ‘This guy might be able to contribute as a straight running back. That’s how good we think he is. That’s what we think of his skill set.’ “So, it’s going to be really interesting to watch how they utilize Hurts and Howie Roseman telling me that ‘I stand by this man.’ They believe that much in him. And also Carson Wentz. I mean, that’s the biggest key. Knowing that your quarterback is going to be able to handle the fact that Jalen Hurts, a guy with a skill set like that, is going to be there contributing. In a city like that. backup quarterback’s always popular. Jalen Hurts could be pretty popular, too, trust me.”

Hurts certainly demonstrated his skills as a runner throughout his college career. He had 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns with a 5.6 yards per carry average.

At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Hurts could conceivably have the size needed to run up the middle.

But whether Hurts is agreeable to this potential shift is a different story.

Hurts did not train at the NFL Scouting Combine for any positions other than quarterback.

But given the success that utility players like Taysom Hill have had in the NFL, perhaps a change is the best way for Hurts to enjoy a long NFL career.

What do you think Hurts’ role with the Eagles should be?