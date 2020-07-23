NFL Analyst Names Best Team For Free Agent RB Devonta Freeman

We’re just days away from the start of NFL training camp and two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman is still without a team.

There has been little movement on that front outside of Freeman landing Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent. But one NFL analyst believes that there’s an ideal fit for him in the NFC.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski advocated for the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Devonta Freeman. Sobleski explained that the Eagles are one of the few teams that places significant value on running backs. Despite his salary demands, Sobleski believes that he can offer great value to the Eagles.

“One of the primary tenets of an analytics-influenced approach is to find inefficiencies in the market and exploit them,” Sobleski wrote. “By signing Freeman, the Eagles could add a proven veteran at a cost-effective price.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Eagles were one of several teams to express interest in Freeman earlier this offseason. The Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have all been linked to the former NFL touchdowns leader.

Devonta Freeman was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. After seeing limited action as a rookie, he broke out in 2015 with 1,056 rushing yards and a league-leading 11 rushing touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl.

Freeman had similar production in 2016, playing a key role in an offense that won the NFC title.

But poor play and injuries began to mount in 2017. After rushing for a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019, he was cut.