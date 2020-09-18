Veteran RB Devonta Freeman Reportedly Working Out For New NFL Team

Devonta Freeman has been one of the most prolific running backs in the NFL since 2015, but the Florida State product remains unsigned up to this point. That could change in the very near future though. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Philadelphia Eagles will host Freeman for a workout.

The former Atlanta Falcons star has been linked to the NFC East champs in the past.

Philadelphia is finally getting healthy in the backfield, as Miles Sanders will return to action this weekend. The second-year tailback from Penn State missed the season opener against Washington due to a hamstring injury.

While the Eagles have a nice duo in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, it wouldn’t hurt to add a veteran running back like Freeman. Of course, that’s if Freeman looks sharp in his workout.

The Eagles will be hosting RB Devonta Freeman for a workout. The veteran RB is officially on their radar. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2020

Last month, Devonta Freeman opened up about his situation and revealed what will dictate his free agency decision.

“Picking the right spot where I can be really, really highly utilized and get a real good opportunity,” Freeman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “The business part with the contracts, of course that’s always up there as well.”

In six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Freeman totaled 3,972 rushing yards, 2,015 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. The reason he was cut this past offseason is because his production wasn’t matching his lucrative salary.

Freeman is still just 28 years old, so there should be plenty of gas left in the tank, should the Philadelphia Eagles or another team choose to add him.

