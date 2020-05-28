Devonta Freeman Reportedly Weighing Contract Offers From 2 Teams

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks expressed interest in former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. Since the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, the front office moved forward by signing Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal.

Although the Seahawks are now out of the sweepstakes for Freeman, the former Pro Bowl tailback still has a couple of suitors remaining. In fact, he currently has two offers from NFC teams.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Freeman has offers from the Buccaneers and Eagles. He also believes the Eagles have interest in brining back LeSean McCoy.

There’s no indication where Freeman is leaning toward signing at this moment. Considering that his contract talks fell apart with Seattle due to money, the higher bid might just win in this scenario.

A few things on the #Eagles’ interest in free agent RBs, per sources: They offered contracts to Carlos Hyde, who signed with the Seahawks, and Devonta Freeman, who is weighing other offers (Bucs). They have interest in bringing back LeSean McCoy, but have yet to make an offer. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 28, 2020

Injuries have affected Freeman’s productive over the last few years, but he’s still a serviceable tailback.

Freeman had 656 rushing yards, 410 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in 2019. At 28 years old, there should be plenty of gas left in the tank for him to make an impact on a contending team.

Tampa Bay is an interesting fit for Freeman because he’d have the chance to get revenge against Atlanta twice this season. He’d also be joining a loaded offense that doesn’t have many weaknesses now that Tom Brady is under center. Those two reasons alone might persuade him to join the Buccaneers.