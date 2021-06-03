With training camp just over a month away, it’s imperative that NFL teams reach deals with their 2021 draft picks. Although a contract has not been finalized yet, the Philadelphia Eagles are about to wrap things up with DeVonta Smith.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are finalizing a four-year, $20.1 million rookie deal. The contract would be fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year option.

Philadelphia hasn’t announced an official contract signing for Smith, but Fowler expects the deal to get done at some point this Thursday.

The Eagles traded up two spots in the first round just to select Smith. He was considered one of the three best wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft due to his absurd production at Alabama. In his final college season, he had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith will need time to prove that he can be an elite player at the professional level. That being said, he already has Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ approval.

Hurts was teammates with Smith at Alabama. During their short time together in Tuscaloosa, Hurts learned that Smith is quite the competitor.

“I think about DeVonta and I always tell people the first thing about him, one, the competitor he is. Kind of a stoic guy, kind of like myself in a few ways,” Hurts said during a press conference in May. “But he’s self-driven and bringing someone in like that, it helps. Just the presence of him being here.”

Considering the Eagles won only four games in 2020, they can definitely use a competitor like Smith on their roster.

