DeVonta Smith Has 1 Main Plan For His NFL Money

Earlier this week, DeVonta Smith reportedly agreed to his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The contract will be for four years, $20.1 million guaranteed with a fifth-year option, landing the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner a massive payday.

However, Smith doesn’t seem eager to go out and spend all of that in one place. Rather, he’s planning to take a more modest approach to managing his finances.

“Just put it in the bank, that’s about it,” Smith said when asked by reporters what he planned to do with the money at his most recent media availability.

The Eagles rookie wide receiver continued on, explaining that he doesn’t want to get complacent after the first deal. He feels that there will be more contracts down the line, provided he puts in the work to earn them.

“This is what I’ve been working for, but ultimately I’m not done,” Smith said. “I’m not playing this just to get one contract, I expect to get many more contracts coming. But ultimately it just comes down to me working. If I keep working the way I’ve been working and handle my business then that time will come.”

Tenth overall pick DeVonta Smith is finalizing a four-year, $20.1-million fully guaranteed rookie deal with the #Eagles, per source. Expected to be done today. Includes fifth-year option. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 3, 2021

Smith, who was drafted with the tenth overall pick in this year’s draft, will carry sizable expectations with him heading into his rookie year in Philadelphia. The Eagles have had a rough couple of seasons at the wide receiver position and the team is hoping the former Alabama star will help turn that around.

The organization is also hoping that Smith can rekindle the relationship he had with Jalen Hurts in Tuscaloosa. The two have spoken highly of one another so far this offseason, laying the groundwork for what’s to come.

Smith brings a unique combination of skills to the NFL and will surely be one of the rookies to watch later this fall.

[Jeremy Fowler]