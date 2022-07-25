Q&A With DeVonta Smith: A.J. Brown Trade, Year 2 In Philly, Partnership With Therabody

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 21: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After becoming the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy, DeVonta Smith went to Philadelphia to begin his career with the Eagles. Unsurprisingly, he had immediate success in the pros.

Smith proved to be very durable in 2021, appearing in all 17 games for the Eagles. One reason why he managed to stay on the field is because of his recovery routine.

We caught up with DeVonta Smith to discuss his partnership with Therabody, adding A.J. Brown to the Eagles' receiving corps and much more.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Therabody and why it's a good fit for you?

Devonta Smith: I’ve been using Theragun for years, since I was introduced to it by trainers at Alabama. Therabody products have become an essential part of my daily routine before and after workouts and games to help me warm up and recover. I even use my Theragun on off days to help me unwind. It’s also amazing to use before bed for better sleep.

Using my Theragun after a practice, a training session, or game allows me to wake up the next morning without crazy muscle soreness or fatigue that would keep me from performing at the highest level possible. Therabody has released so many new products I love since I first was introduced to the brand including the RecoveryAir JetBoots that have also become an essential part of my daily routine.

The Spun: How does the Theragun play a role in your preparation and recovery, on and off the field?

DS: Any athlete, whether professional or amateur, wants to get the most out of their body – using Theragun enables me to do just that. It eliminates soreness and fatigue between games, practices, and work-outs, and helps me consistently play at the highest level.

Theragun is not just a recovery tool to me. It has become an integral part of my daily routine. You have so little time for yourself as an athlete, and Theragun is easy-to-use in the car on-the-go, on your couch at home, in the locker room, and on the field during a game – all while being incredibly effective in keeping my body feeling good.

The Spun: What's the best part of your wellness routine?

DS: Using Theragun PRO is one of my favorite steps in my pregame and postgame routines. Both routines look similar for most games: stretching, listening to music, hydrating, staying focused and using the Theragun

The Spun: What's your comfort level heading into Year 2 with the Eagles?

DS: My comfort level is high entering Year 2. Another year in the system, and we added some new pieces to the team. Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys in training camp.

The Spun: What has been your initial impression of A.J. Brown so far?

DS: A.J. is one of the top wide receivers in the league, and adding him to our offense only makes us more dangerous and will make all of us better.

The Spun: How has your relationship with Jalen Hurts developed over the past year?

DS: Getting to Philly and having Jalen already here definitely helped make the transition a smooth one, and we've both only gotten better during that time. We go way back and make sure we always get work in together during the offseason.

The Spun: Which NFC East rivalry has been the most intense so far?

DS: Probably Dallas so far.

The Spun: Alabama has produced so many great wideouts over the years. Is it fair to label Alabama as WRU?

DS: You already know how I feel about that - Alabama is definitely WRU.

As a rookie, DeVonta Smith had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Now that A.J. Brown is across from him, he should have a lot more space operate.

Smith and the Eagles will kick off the 2022 season on the road against the Lions.

