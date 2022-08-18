Devonta Smith Trash Talk Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 21: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

DeVonta Smith was a silent assassin for the majority of his career at Alabama. Though his demeanor hasn't changed since joining the Philadelphia Eagles, he proved Thursday that he knows how to trash-talk.

During joint practice, Cleveland Browns defensive back Richard LeCounte III tried to get under Smith's skin. Instead, he ended up on the wrong side of this encounter.

Smith told LeCounte that he put him on the bench the last time he saw him. This was a reference to their college careers.

LeCounte, a former fifth-round pick, played college football at Georgia. In 2020, Smith had 11 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

As you'd expect, NFL fans loved Smith's comment towards LeCounte.

"He got that dawg in him," one fan tweeted.

"As a grown man that's embarrassing," a second fan wrote.

"Joint practices are comedy," a third fan said.

It's safe to say Smith won this encounter.

The Eagles will square off against the Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.