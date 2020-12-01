DK Metcalf Not Happy With Comment By Eagles’ Defensive Coordinator

Here’s some advice to NFL coaches around the league: Don’t say anything to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf that could motivate him as he plays your team.

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz did not follow that advice on Monday night.

Metcalf, 22, had one of the best games of his season in Monday night’s win over the Eagles. The Seahawks wide receiver had 10 catches for 177 yards in the 23-17 win over the NFC East franchise.

Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator reportedly told Metcalf that he’s the closest thing he’s seen to former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, however he’s not there just yet.

That’s a pretty big compliment, but apparently Metcalf took it as a slight.

Metcalf is well on his way to becoming a great wide receiver in this league, but he is most definitely not on Megatron’s level yet.

However, it appears that Metcalf is using that comment as motivation, so opposing coaches should probably stay away from any kind of comparisons moving forward with him.

The Seahawks improved to 8-3 on the season with Monday night’s win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-7-1 on the year.

Seattle will return to the field on Sunday against the Giants.