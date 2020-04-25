Donovan McNabb Sums Up The Jalen Hurts Move With 1 Word

Former Eagles star quarterback Donovan McNabb called Philadelphia’s drafting of QB Jalen Hurts a “shocker” Friday night.

Hurts heads to Philly as the immediate backup to franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. But it’s unclear as to why the Eagles felt so inclined to take a quarterback as early in the draft as they did.

Philadelphia may be hoping Hurts can play the Taysom Hill “do-it-all” position for the Eagles. The former Oklahoma and Alabama QB certainly has the capability to play multiple positions in Philly.

But McNabb believes the Eagles’ draft selection is more of an indication of Philadelphia’s concern for Wentz’ injury history. Here’s what the former Eagles QB had to say about his former team’s draft selection on Friday night:

“Uh, it’s a little shocker,” McNabb said on CBS Sports Radio, via 247Sports. “I said it last year and everyone gave me heat. If you continuously get hurt, they’re going to look for someone to step in and fill a void. Carson is one of the top quarterbacks in this league when he’s healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy over the last couple of years to finish seasons out. I like the fact that Jalen Hurts is playing in a west coast system, learning from Doug. I learned from Doug in my rookie season and we both learned from andy. He’ll be able to refine his three step and five step drops and see the results of it all so I’m excited about it.”

There’s no doubt Hurts will improve his craft under head coach Doug Pederson.

But Eagles fans would like to see Wentz move forward as the starting quarterback, for the time being.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles utilize Hurts over the next few years.