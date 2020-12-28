Doug Pederson Addresses His Future With The Philadelphia Eagles

It took 16 weeks and a ton of awful NFC East football, but the Philadelphia Eagles were the first team in their division to get knocked out of the playoffs in a blowout to the rival Dallas Cowboys. The loss ends a three-year streak of playoff appearances for the Eagles, and may have put head coach Doug Pederson in the hot seat.

But if Pederson is concerned at all for his job he’s doing a great job of hiding it. In his Monday radio spot, Pederson said he feels “fully confident” that he’ll be the Eagles coach next season.

Pederson declared that he was proud of his football team for making the playoffs in three of the last five years and for playing through injuries. He said that while he expects an evaluation to come in the offseason, he expects to be the head coach in 2021.

“I feel fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021,” Pederson said. “The thing I’m most proud of this football team, we have been in the postseason three of the last five years since I’ve been here and that’s pretty good. We have won a championship here, we have gone through a season where a lot of our veteran guys are not playing due to injury. We are playing with a lot of young players. There is always going to be evaluation in the offseason and my job is evaluated as well. I fully expected to be the coach next season and I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season.”

"I fully expected to be the coach next season and I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season" Doug Pederson with a strong, clear statement on @SportsRadioWIP about his future with the #Eagles:https://t.co/u0pAVW7kGe — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 28, 2020

Doug Pederson and the Eagles didn’t get their first win of the season until Week 4. But they looked like the strongest team in the weak division after going 3-4-1 heading into their bye. All the while, star QB Carson Wentz was struggling mightily to hold onto the ball, let alone win games.

But things really unraveled for the Eagles in mid-December, starting with four straight losses. Pederson was compelled to make a switch, and made the controversial decision to bench Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was able to lead the Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints. But he fell back down to earth in back-to-back losses these past two weeks.

The Eagles can still play spoiler to the rival Washington Football Team in Week 17. But the focus in Philadelphia right now is on next year.

Will Doug Pederson survive Black Monday?