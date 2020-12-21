Doug Pederson Announces Decision On Eagles’ Starting QB

Doug Pederson has made a decision on who the Eagles’ starting quarterback will be moving forward.

The Eagles thought they had a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz. Just a season or two ago, Wentz was tabbed as a rising superstar. Fast forward to this month and it appears his time in Philadelphia could soon be coming to a close.

Jalen Hurts replaced Wentz as the starting quarterback these past two weeks – and he’s been phenomenal. The former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and picked up an additional 63 yards and one score on the ground against a good Cardinals defense on Sunday.

Pederson and the Eagles aren’t making another quarterback change anytime soon. The Philadelphia head coach confirmed he’s moving forward with Hurts Monday morning.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start again this week, per coach Doug Pederson, who added… “obviously." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

It’s about time. Jalen Hurts looks like a star in the making.

He isn’t a traditional NFL quarterback. His dual-threat attack is becoming more prominent in the NFL, though. Hurts is the latest dual-threat star to have success in the NFL.

Unfortunately, it appears we won’t get to see Hurts and the Eagles in the NFC Playoffs. The team fell to 4-8-1 Sunday afternoon, good for last in the NFC East. Washington, meanwhile, sits atop the division at 6-8.

It’s obviously disappointing the Eagles’ playoff hopes have vanished. But there’s plenty to be excited about in coming years if Hurts keeps playing at a high level.