Doug Pederson Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning upset of the New Orleans Saints, Jalen Hurts will get his second start in Week 15.

That’s the decision that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson reached today following last night’s 24-21 win. Given how good Hurts looked in the win, it couldn’t have been a difficult decision to make.

Hurts threw for 167 yards and a touchdown while completing 56.6-percent of his passes. He was more dynamic on the ground, adding a team-leading 106 yards on 18 carries.

Perhaps most importantly, Hurts was able to protect the ball. He lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Saints to get a touchdown, but aside from that he did not drop any passes into opposing hands.

No surprise: Doug Pederson says the #Eagles will stick with QB Jalen Hurts as their starter this week against the #Cardinals. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2020

It was a historic win for Hurts, getting his first NFL start. But there’s now a legitimate quarterback controversy in Philly.

Incumbent starter Carson Wentz is now the NFL’s highest-paid benchwarmer and is virtually uncuttable or untradeable for the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East and have huge games against the Cardinals, Cowboys and Washington coming up. Winning out might be the only way they win the division and reach the playoffs.

We’ll find out in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals whether Hurts’ first start was a flash in the pan or a sign that he’s as good as he looked.