Doug Pederson Announces Eagles Starter At Left Tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles found themselves without their starting left tackle a few weeks ago when projected starter Andre Dillard was ruled out for the year. But head coach Doug Pederson has found Dillard’s replacement.

On Monday, Pederson and the Eagles announced that Jason Peters will be the team’s starting left tackle for 2020. Peters is 38 years old but is one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the NFL today.

A longtime member of the Eagles, Peters spent 11 seasons with the team, making 140 starts at left tackle. Combined with his first five seasons with the Bills, he has made nine Pro Bowls and is a six-time All-Pro.

Last year, Peters started 13 games at left tackle, but with the investment the team made in Dillard, they let him go after the season. Peters was a free agent throughout most of the 2020 offseason, but finally got re-signed in late-July.

Initially projected to be an interior offensive lineman, a season-ending biceps tear Dillard suffered has now opened up the door for Peters to return to his old role.

Expectations are going to be high for the Eagles this year. The schedule is very favorable and the team is coming off three straight playoff appearances.

Needless to say, Jason Peters will have to stay healthy himself in order to keep QB Carson Wentz upright. But there are few replacements in the league that people can argue are an upgrade.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line be a strength or a weakness in 2020?