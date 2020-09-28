Doug Pederson Has Blunt Comment On Benching Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2-1 on the 2020 season and quarterback Carson Wentz is mostly to blame.

Philadelphia tied Cincinnati on Sunday, as the Eagles notched their first non-loss of the regular season. It was another disappointing performance, though, especially at the quarterback position.

Wentz completed 29 of 47 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He’s been among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Hiss 35.4 QBR ranks 29th in the league after three weeks.

Following the Week 3 tie, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked if benching Wentz is a possibility. The team drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round, after all. Pederson, though, is not having it.

“You don’t go there,” Pederson said on WIP on Monday morning, via NJ.com. “That’s a kneejerk reaction. That’s a reaction to things that sometimes are the aura that’s out there. That’s not what we believe internally. We are going to continue to get better. Carson is our quarterback. We are going to get it fixed. Listen, we are only half a game out of first place. The whole division is not playing good football. We’re not that far off.”

Wentz has not played well, but benching him would be pretty ridiculous. The Eagles quarterback has proven to be a really good starting quarterback when he’s right. He needs to get back to that level soon, though.

Philadelphia is scheduled to play at San Francisco in Week 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.