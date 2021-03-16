Doug Pederson Responds To The Carson Wentz Relationship Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed for a re-build this offseason as they try to rebound from tumultuous 2020 campaign. The dynamic between head coach and quarterback unraveled down the stretch, leading to a the eventual firing of Doug Pederson and the trade of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis.

The relationship was reportedly fractured between Pederson and Wentz when all was said and done. The former No. 2 overall pick was upset with being benched, while the head coach was trying to inject life into an otherwise stagnant team.

However, in a recent podcast appearance, Pederson spoke for the first time about the rumors that swirled around his former team. He did his best to dispel those past reports.

“I do believe that there’s a little misnomer out there that Carson and I were on such bad terms, and I’ve never felt that way,” Pederson said, via the “Takeoff with John Clark.”

The former Eagles head coach expanded upon his answer, claiming that he’s still rooting for Wentz to succeed in his next step.

“I understand where Carson’s coming from because it’s difficult. When you’re the starter and things like this happen and you basically get benched. Our season wasn’t going the way we wanted it to go and it’s difficult. It’s difficult for any player to go through that. . . . You’ve got to have the conversations, you’ve got to have the open-door policy, and you’ve got to communicate, and felt like we did that. . . . “I still have a lot of respect [for Wentz] and we drafted him five years ago to be the guy and I’m excited to see what he does with the Colts now. And he has a fresh start too. I think that’s something that players go through in their careers. . . . I know that’s what he’s looking forward to and I’m excited to watch his career moving forward.”

Doug Pederson opens up for first time about being let go by Eagles His son Josh is trying to get drafted into NFL next month and follow in his dad's footsteps Josh has spoken with Eagles Check out my new podcast that just dropped — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 16, 2021

Pederson remains out of a job as of mid-March. Considering he’s a Super Bowl winning coach, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land back on his feet soon enough.

Meanwhile, Wentz’s official trade will go through at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. With the Colts, he’ll have a chance to re-claim his career and his reputation next season.