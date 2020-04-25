Doug Pederson Comments On Jalen Hurts’ Future With Eagles

Jalen Hurts is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but getting a chance to throw may be hard for him as the team’s backup.

But Doug Pederson doesn’t plan to keep Hurts languishing behind Carson Wentz on the bench. Rather, he sees Hurts as a potential utility player in the vein of Saints backup Taysom Hill.

“Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback and he was drafted as a quarterback first,” Pederson told the media. “But he has a unique skill set. He’s a great runner, he throws well on the run, he’s got a unique set of skills that we’re going to take a look at.”

As a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Hurts often took the ball and ran downfield with it, racking up 1,976 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in three years. But that all changed when Hurts went to Oklahoma.

Hurts nearly matched that production in 14 games for the Sooners in 2019, and earned a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

If nothing else, it’s interesting to see that the Eagles are going to keep him as a quarterback. Plenty of college star quarterbacks have had their pro careers saved by changing positions.

But the recent success of Taysom Hill with the Saints has given NFL teams the idea to try and replicate that kind of versatility.

What kind of impact do you see Jalen Hurts having for Doug Pederson and the Eagles?