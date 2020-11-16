Doug Pederson Has Message For The Fans After Today’s Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered arguably their most-frustrating loss of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia lost to the New York Giants, 27-17, on Sunday. The Eagles and the Giants are now tied in the win column atop the dreadful NFC East.

It was an extremely disappointing loss for Philadelphia, which trailed by 11 points at halftime and couldn’t manage a second half comeback.

Eagles fans were pretty furious with head coach Doug Pederson following the loss. Pederson, to his credit, is shouldering the blame for his team’s disappointing effort.

“I felt like the guys were ready to go, I’m obviously disappointed, that’s on me the way we played today,” Pederson said, per Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Quite honestly, I felt the energy was good, it’s difficult obviously without the fans, but that is both teams to deal with it.”

It’s been a season full of disappointments for the Eagles.

Still, Philadelphia remains in solid position for the playoffs, thanks to the awfulness of the NFC East division. The Eagles might only need to get to five or six wins to win the division and secure a playoff berth.

Philadelphia will look to rebound next weekend against the Cleveland Browns.