Doug Pederson Has Honest Response When Asked About Coaching In NFL Again

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was the latest and most surprising firing of the offseason. But after going the entire offseason without taking a new job in either the NFL or college ranks, the question must be asked: Is he done coaching entirely?

In a recent interview on The Anthony Gargano Show, Pederson made it clear that he wants to coach again. He said he hopes he gets another opportunity to coach another team.

Pederson plans to learn from his successes and failures in Philly. But he doesn’t believe that his tenure with the Eagles was a failure.

“The competitor inside wants to continue to compete,” Pederson said. “Hopefully, I get an opportunity to lead another football team and do the same things again and learn from the last five years—what a great teaching moment for me. I always talk about how we learn from failures and different things like that. I don’t want to say that this was a failure, but at the same time, I want to learn from the last five years moving forward in my next opportunity.”

Right at the end of the show we were joined by a very special guest! Here is today’s interview with Doug Pederson live from Blue Heron Pines https://t.co/mj93hy8cL8 pic.twitter.com/cqKAZqFXh7 — The Anthony Gargano Show (@975Middays) June 28, 2021

Doug Pederson joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and led them to their first Super Bowl title the very next year.

The Eagles would reach the playoffs two more times in 2018 and 2019 before things fell apart in 2020. Starting QB Carson Wentz regressed severely, and the team went just 4-11-1, with their last game mired in controversy.

That combined with reports of discontent behind the scenes resulted in Pederson’s firing.

Will Doug Pederson return to the NFL in 2022, or will he be out of the league for a while longer?