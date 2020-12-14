Doug Pederson Was Asked If Jalen Hurts Will Remain The Starter

Will Jalen Hurts remain the starter at quarterback following the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday?

You’d have to think so, but Doug Pederson isn’t confirming that.

The Eagles upset the Saints on Sunday in Jalen Hurts’ first NFL start. Hurts started behind center, as Carson Wentz was officially benched this week. Hurts replaced Wentz in last weekend’s loss and took over starter duties this week.

Hurts threw for 167 yards and one touchdown in the 24-21 win over the Saints. He added 18 rushes for 106 yards.

Following the game, Pederson was asked if Hurts will remain the starter at quarterback. The Eagles’ head coach wouldn’t say, though.

“Doug Pederson won’t say if Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ starting QB for next week against the Cardinals,” Brandon Gowton reports.

Doug Pederson won’t say if Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ starting QB for next week against the Cardinals. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 14, 2020

It’s understandable that Pederson wants to be cautious with his quarterback decision and the way he handles it. It’s still possible that Wentz will be a part of this team’s future at the position.

However, for now it is very clear – Hurts is deserving of another start.

The Eagles will look to get another win, presumably with Hurts behind center, next Sunday against the Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.