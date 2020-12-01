A prominent NFL head coach’s job could reportedly be in jeopardy.

Doug Pederson has won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, things have gotten pretty bad in 2020.

The Eagles fell to 3-7-1 on the season with Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was another tough performance from Carson Wentz, who’s having a brutal season in Philadelphia.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Pederson’s job is probably in jeopardy, as the Eagles’ owner isn’t happy.

“I’ve said here and elsewhere recently Doug Pederson’s job isn’t in jeopardy. I can’t say that with any confidence anymore. Jeff Lurie isn’t happy at all and performances like tonight will have him seriously assessing his coach’s status,” he reports.

I’ve said here and elsewhere recently Doug Pederson’s job isn’t in jeopardy. I can’t say that with any confidence anymore. Jeff Lurie isn’t happy at all and performances like tonight will have him seriously assessing his coach’s status. https://t.co/RVFSKK3CQa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 1, 2020

According to a report over the weekend, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie skipped last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns out of frustration.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Lurie’s frustration with his team has been mounting, and his absence in Cleveland was widely believed by many at the NovaCare Complex to primarily be an extension of his feelings, two team sources said. The Eagles, through a spokesperson, said that Lurie didn’t attend because he was being overly cautious, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, because he was planning to visit his mother on Thanksgiving. It’s unclear whether he quarantined for 14 days, but he was at the Eagles-Giants game in East Rutherford, N.J., on Nov. 15 and is expected to watch Monday night’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in person.

Lurie’s frustration likely didn’t go away following Monday night’s performance.

Philadelphia is set to return to the field on Sunday against Green Bay.