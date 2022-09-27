Doug Pederson Makes Feelings On Philadelphia Return Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles on the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This Sunday will mark Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia, where he spent several years as a player and head coach for the Eagles.

While Pederson's tenure leading the Eagles ended unceremoniously following the 2020 season, he still led the franchise to three playoff berths and a victory in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia is a place that holds a lot of great memories for Pederson and his family, as he made clear during his Monday press conference.

“I spent eight or nine years there, once with coach [Andy] Reid and then once obviously as the head coach and brought that city a championship and something to be proud of, obviously,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I understand that city, I understand that passion for football, but now I’m on the other side. It’s still a long way away. It’s seven days away or six days away, but we have to prepare this week like we have these last couple of weeks. But I’m looking forward to it, getting back up there. It’s been a great place. We did a lot of good things there and I’m looking forward to, hopefully, the welcome.”

It will be interesting to hear the reception Pederson gets in his return to the City of Brotherly Love.

Pederson said he's not too concerned about it right now though.

“I don’t know. It could be mixed,” Pederson said. “Listen, I have to get this team here ready to go and I’m not going to be concerned with that. You hope it’s a good one obviously for the things you did there, but I also know that crowd and they can be a little hostile and [I’m] looking forward to that too. Listen, understanding that and having been there and worked there, you just understand that it’s [how it is]. Even when I was there and we were winning games or losing games, you were still getting booed, so it doesn’t really matter.”

At 2-1 and coming off convincing wins over the Colts and Chargers, the Jaguars are looking like one of the surprise teams in the NFL.

They'll put themselves to the test against the 3-0 Eagles this weekend.