2 NFC Head Coaches Are Very Much On The Hot Seat

Two NFC head coaches who recently met in a playoff game are both believed to be on the hot seat heading into the finish to the 2020 regular season.

The Eagles beat the Bears in an NFC Wild Card Round playoff game in 2019. Less than two years later, both Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy are believed to be on the hot seat.

Philadelphia has been arguably the most-disappointing team in the league this season.

“The seat is definitely hot, and it’s getting warmer,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN on Saturday. “This is a guy with three straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl, but it is the regression of the quarterback, Carson Wentz, who they’re tied to … Whether it’s Wentz, Jalen Hurts or even a top-five draft pick at quarterback next year, the question the Eagles are openly asking themselves right now is, ‘Do we need a new offensive mind to mold those young players?’”

The future is even less clear for Nagy.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Nagy’s future is “uncertain.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott (calf) will play today… while the futures of #Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are uncertain. pic.twitter.com/tRtBQsCGi6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2020

The Eagles are set to take on the Saints on Sunday afternoon. The Bears, meanwhile, are scheduled to take on the Texans.