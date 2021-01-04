Doug Pederson Reveals Why He Played Nate Sudfeld Last Night

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson upset a lot of people on Sunday night (mostly Giants fans) when he benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld.

The Eagles lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. The result wasn’t a surprise, as the Football Team was favored, but New York fans were hoping for a Philadelphia upset.

Washington held off Philadelphia, though, clinching the NFC East in the process. The Football Team has Pederson partially to thank for that, as it didn’t look like he was trying to win.

The Eagles’ head coach went for it on a fourth down attempt, passing on a game-tying field goal try. He also benched Hurts in favor of Sudfeld in the fourth quarter.

Following the game, Pederson attempted to explain his reasoning.

“I was coaching to win,” Pederson said.

Doug Pederson says the decision to play Nate Sudfeld was his. “I was coaching to win.” Says Sudfeld has been here with the #Eagles a few years and deserved snaps. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 4, 2021

Now, Hurts was not very good through three-plus quarters, either. He completed just 7 of 20 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

But Sudfeld was worse, going 5 of 12 for 32 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles fell to 4-11-1 with the loss, while Washington improved to 7-9, winning the NFC East in the process.

Washington will now take on Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round.