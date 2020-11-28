1 NFL Head Coach Reportedly Wouldn’t Mind Getting Fired

There have been two NFL head coaches fired this season, with the Houston Texans firing Bill O’Brien and the Atlanta Falcons firing Dan Quinn. Most expect there to be a third firing, with the Detroit Lions likely parting ways with Matt Patricia soon.

A fourth head coach reportedly wouldn’t mind getting fired.

It’s difficult to imagine the Philadelphia Eagles parting ways with Doug Pederson. However, due to the Eagles’ highly-disappointing season, some believe it could happen.

If it does, though, Pederson reportedly wouldn’t mind too much.

That’s what some close to the Eagles’ head coach are saying, anyway.

“Doug Pederson clearly is frustrated right now with what’s happening. There are people both inside and outside of the organization who have told me he wouldn’t be totally unhappy if he ends up getting fired. He won’t have any trouble getting another head job. He might have more say over personnel someplace else. What do you think?” the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote this week.

Pederson probably would get another job without too much difficultly. Still, it’s tough to imagine him wanting to get fired. Surely, he’d prefer to remain in Philadelphia and get this thing fixed.

The question, though, is will he be allowed to do so?