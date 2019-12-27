Doug Pederson Offers Injury Update For TE Zach Ertz

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants this weekend, it’s possible that Zach Ertz doesn’t suit up for his team. The Pro Bowl tight end suffered a fractured rib against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Ertz is one of the last remaining starters for the Eagles. DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor have missed significant time due to injuries.

Obviously the Eagles would love to have Ertz on the field this Sunday, but head coach Doug Pederson doesn’t want to risk further injury for his tight end.

Pederson revealed Ertz will be at practice on Friday. However, the coaching staff doesn’t expect him to get much work in.

“I’m not going to risk further injury just to have him out there,” Pederson said.

We’ll know what his status is for this weekend in the coming hours.

Doug said Zach Ertz will be at practice (at the Linc) but doesn't sound like he'll do anything. Said Zach wants to play but "I'm not going to risk further injury just to have him out there." — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 27, 2019

In the event that Philadelphia doesn’t have Ertz this weekend, it would leave the offense with only Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert as reliable weapons.

Despite the fact that Ertz could miss the regular season finale, the Eagles are still in decent shape. Besides, the team has fought through a plethora of injuries this year.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ertz.