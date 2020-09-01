Doug Pederson Offers Update On Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles received a scare when a star quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a “soft tissue injury.”

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wentz didn’t practice over the last half of the week following the injury. Per the report, the injury is considered “minor” but the team exercised caution given his recent injury history.

On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the health of his quarterback. Pederson made it clear Wentz wouldn’t be practicing at this time anyway – as a normal schedule would have made this the week before the fourth preseason game.

He said the injury to Wentz is “nothing major” and the former No. 2 overall pick should be ready to go when the 2020 season kicks off.

Pederson said Carson Wentz would typically take some rest this week (week of 4th preseason game). Said Wentz's injury is "nothing major" and will be ready to play. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 1, 2020

The former North Dakota State star finally played an injury-free season in 2019 and enjoyed a very strong season en route to winning the NFC East title. He threw for a career-high 4,039 yards along with 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Unfortunately, he suffered a nasty concussion in the first game of the playoffs on a tackle from star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The Eagles went on to lose to the Seattle Seahawks by a final score of 17-9.

The Eagles have had postseason success with an injured Wentz on the bench. However, the team hopes he’ll be back at 100-percent and ready to finally show what he can do in the playoffs.

Philadelphia opens the season against the Washington Football Team on September 13.