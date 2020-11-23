Doug Pederson Makes His Plan At Quarterback Extremely Clear

Any Philadelphia Eagles fans clamoring for a quarterback change will be disappointed with the words of head coach Doug Pederson following Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Carson Wentz struggled once again in the inclement Cleveland weather, throwing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Wentz was sacked five times as well, as the fifth-year starter’s nightmare season continued.

As poorly as Wentz has played for much of this year, Pederson was adamant postgame that he is not in danger of being benched for rookie backup Jalen Hurts.

“Yes, no questions about it, he’s our starter,” Pederson said, via Bleeding Green Nation.

Hurts, the team’s second-round pick out of Oklahoma, has been utilized in various packages this year. Pederson added that benching Wentz would “send the wrong message” to the team.

Doug Pederson said benching Carson Wentz “would send the wrong message” to his team, that the season is over. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) November 22, 2020

Despite back-to-back losses and Wentz’s issues, the Eagles remain in first place in the woeful NFC East with a 3-6-1 record.

However, Philadelphia’s schedule down the stretch is brutal. The Eagles’ next four opponents are the Seahawks, Packers, Saints and Cardinals before they finish the season against the Cowboys and Washington.