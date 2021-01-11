Doug Pederson Reacts To Getting Fired By The Eagles

The Eagles have had enough of Doug Pederson – and it appears the same could be said for Pederson’s feelings towards the Eagles.

Philadelphia fired Pederson Monday afternoon following the Eagles’ 4-11-1 campaign this past season. Pederson’s team somehow finished last in the abysmal NFC East, won by 7-9 Washington.

There were rumblings leading up to Monday’s news the Eagles were tired of Pederson’s antics. His mishandling of the Eagles’ season finale, in which he practically handed the game over to Washington, proved to be the nail in the coffin.

Pederson doesn’t seem to mind the Eagles’ decision to get rid of him, though. He said he’s at “peace” with Philadelphia’s decision.

Doug Pederson just told me “no worries I’m at peace with it “ — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) January 11, 2021

It’s pretty clear Doug Pederson and the Eagles didn’t get along by the end. Pederson wanted control of the entire organization, but never got it. His personality is tough to get along with, especially if you’re a GM.

It’s unlikely Pederson stays a free agent for very long, though. He has a Super Bowl under his belt, that’s enough to warrant interest from teams around the league.

The Jets could be a team to watch. Pederson reportedly has a great relationship with Jets’ GM Joe Douglas. New York just recently fired head coach Adam Gase, too. It’s almost too good to be true.

If Pederson wants to stick in the NFL for the long haul, he needs to revert back to his philosophies that won him a Super Bowl.