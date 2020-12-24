Doug Pederson Reacts To How Carson Wentz Is Handling Benching

Last weekend, there were multiple reports stating that Carson Wentz wanted out of Philadelphia. It would make sense considering he was benched for Jalen Hurts, but that might not be the case.

On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media about the relationships inside his quarterback room. Despite the awkward situation that he put both quarterbacks in, Hurts and Wentz seem to be on good terms.

Pederson made it abundantly clear that Wentz will not cause any disruptions behind the scenes. That makes sense because we saw on Sunday just how helpful he can be on the sidelines.

“That’s one thing that Carson has not allowed to happen,” Pederson said. “And he’s not going to let it happen. He’s been a pro about it.”

Although it’s been a rough season for both parties, Pederson thanked Wentz for being a great teammate.

“Listen, that’s something that I really appreciate about Carson,” Pederson said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “how he’s handled this. He doesn’t want to be a distraction to the team. He wants to help the team win. That’s the bottom line.” Wentz will most likely be on another team next season, especially if Hurts continues to play well. The rookie quarterback had 338 passing yards and three touchdowns in a heroic effort against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. There are four years left on Wentz’s contract with the Eagles, making him a pricey acquisition for any team interested in his services. Before the Eagles can entertain trade ideas for Wentz, they’ll have to get through these final two regular season games with Hurts.