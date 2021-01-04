Doug Pederson Sums Up His Relationship With Carson Wentz

ESPN reported on Sunday morning that the relationship between Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz was “fractured.”

Wentz, who was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts in December, is reportedly interested in being traded away from Philadelphia.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen had the details:

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts last month, still plans to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair, according to league sources. The Eagles are aware of this potential development, but a team source told ESPN that the organization’s asking price for Wentz will be significant for the quarterback it selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

On Monday, following Sunday night’s season-ending loss to Washington, Pederson was asked about his relationship with Wentz.

“The relationship is good, it’s fine. It’s something we’re going to continue to build upon. I know Carson is disappointed,” Pederson said on Monday.

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of where things stand, but “fine” and good” are better than “fractured.”

The Eagles will have a decision to make with Wentz this offseason. Hurts showed some promise, but he’s far from a proven product.

Can the Eagles afford to let Wentz go for a mid-round NFL Draft pick?