Doug Pederson Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching In 2021

Following a controversial decision in the last game of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to move on from head coach Doug Pederson.

Just a few seasons after he brought the city of Philadelphia its first Super bowl, he was out. Now, with a full week to process the decision, Pederson appears to be nearing a decision about coaching next season.

According to a new report from Eagles insider Les Bowen, the former Eagles head coach is “leaning” towards taking a year off.

“Pederson said by text Tuesday night that he is ‘leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for [the] next season,'” Bowen wrote.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he’s inclined to take a year off. ⁦@LesBowen⁩: https://t.co/saGN7gEcXU — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 20, 2021

Over the weekend, Pederson’s name popped up as a potential candidate for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position. Seattle moved on from former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in a surprising move.

However, it doesn’t seem like Pederson will be taking that job – or any others – before the 2021 season kicks off. Reports also linked to the New York Jets head coaching job before the Jets hired Robert Saleh.

With no other head coaching jobs in play for Pederson, it sounds like he’ll take a year off to refresh and enter the 2022 coaching cycle.

Some coaches get left behind by taking a year off. However, most of those coaches haven’t won a Super Bowl, like Pederson.

We’ll have to wait and see if he wants to come back next season.