Doug Pederson Reportedly Spoke With 1 NFL Team About New Job

A closeup of Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug PedersonLANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson was recently fired by the Philadelphia Eagles, but it might not take him very long to find another job in the NFL.

The Eagles fired Pederson just three years after he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl. Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman hinted at a potential rift between Pederson and team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

While it’s unclear what path Pederson will take next in his career, it’s apparent that he is still viewed well by other teams.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pederson spoke with the Seattle Seahawks about their offensive coordinator job.

Pelissero added that Pederson might end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job. The former Super Bowl champion should have more options on the table in the coming days.

Despite the way things ended in Philly, there’s a reason Pederson remains a strong candidate on the coaching market. He has proven that he can elevate a franchise to championship status with the right pieces around him.

Pederson should be able to rebuild his value with a strong season in Seattle. At the very least, he’d have an elite quarterback to work with in Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks aren’t just interested in Pederson for their vacancy at offensive coordinator. On Friday, it was reported that former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is in the mix for the job as well.


