Doug Pederson Reportedly Spoke With 1 NFL Team About New Job

Doug Pederson was recently fired by the Philadelphia Eagles, but it might not take him very long to find another job in the NFL.

The Eagles fired Pederson just three years after he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl. Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman hinted at a potential rift between Pederson and team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

While it’s unclear what path Pederson will take next in his career, it’s apparent that he is still viewed well by other teams.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pederson spoke with the Seattle Seahawks about their offensive coordinator job.

Pelissero added that Pederson might end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job. The former Super Bowl champion should have more options on the table in the coming days.

The #Seahawks have spoken with former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson about their offensive coordinator job, per sources. Fired five days ago, Pederson may also still end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job. His options are developing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2021

Despite the way things ended in Philly, there’s a reason Pederson remains a strong candidate on the coaching market. He has proven that he can elevate a franchise to championship status with the right pieces around him.

Pederson should be able to rebuild his value with a strong season in Seattle. At the very least, he’d have an elite quarterback to work with in Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks aren’t just interested in Pederson for their vacancy at offensive coordinator. On Friday, it was reported that former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is in the mix for the job as well.